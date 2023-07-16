Knuckleballer Matt Waldron brought up by Padres, who put Morejon on injured list

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Knuckleballer Matt Waldron was recalled from Triple-A El Paso by the San Diego Padres, who placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 15-day injured list because of right knee inflammation. Left-hander Ryan Weathers was returned to El Paso after serving as the 27th man in Saturday’s doubleheader and taking the loss in a 9-4 defeat in the second game against Philadelphia. Waldron, a 26-year-old right-hander is 1-6 with a 7.02 ERA in 12 starts and two relief appearances for El Paso.

