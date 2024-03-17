Knowling’s buzzer-beater lifts Yale over Brown 62-61 for Ivy League title, NCAA tourney berth

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Knowling hit a jumper at the buzzer and Yale closed the game on an 8-1 run to beat Brown 62-61 in the championship game of the Ivy League Tournament at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, sending the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time. Kino Lilly Jr. sank two free throws to give the fourth-seeded Bears (13-18) a 60-54 lead with 27 seconds remaining. Bez Mbeng answered with a three-point play for No. 2 seed Yale (22-9) to make it a one-possession game. Nana Owusu-Anane hit the second of two free throws for Brown, but John Poulakidas buried a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs trailed 61-60 with 14 seconds left. Poulakidas fouled Malachi Ndur, who missed two foul shots to set the stage for Knowling.

