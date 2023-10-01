Knoop throws TD pass to Biestek with 56 seconds left, Georgetown beats Fordham 28-24

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Knoop threw three touchdown passes, including a 4-yarder to Brock Biestek with 56 seconds to play, and Georgetown beat Fordham 28-24. Knoop completed 24 of 35 passes for 220 yards with three interceptions. Naieem Kearney added 114 yards rushing, including a 70-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, on 13 carries and Isaiah Grimes had seven receptions for 68 yards and a TD for Georgetown. CJ Montes finished 16-of-34 passing for 186 yards and three touchdown with no interceptions. Mekai Felton had five receptions for 58 yards and Cody added 57 yards receiving and two TDs on four catches for the Rams.

