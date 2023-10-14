Knoop helps lead Georgetown to 17-7 win over Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Knoop threw for 332 yards and a touchdown and Georgetown defeated Lehigh 17-7. Knoop was 26-of-32 passing including a 37-yard touchdown throw to Jimmy Kibble for the game’s first points. Patrick Ryan’s 33-yard field goal gave the Hoyas a 10-7 lead late in the third quarter. Joshua Stakely scored from 4 yards out for a 10-point lead with 3:44 to go. Nicholas Dunneman had 10 catches for 109 yards for the Hoyas. Brayten Silbor was just 11-of-32 for 205 yards with two interceptions for the Mountain Hawks, who have lost five straight.

