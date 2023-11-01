Knight’s illustrious career defined by list of achievements

FILE -Texas Tech head basketball coach Bob Knight, left, stands by his son and head coach designate, Pat Knight, right, during a NCAA basketball game against Texas A&M in Lubbock, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2008.

BOB KNIGHT’S CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

— Overall record: 902-371 in 42 seasons at three schools (Army, Indiana, Texas Tech). Retired in 2008 as Division I career victories leader and is fourth all-time as of April 2023.

— Three national championships as coach (1975-76, 1980-81, 1986-87). Also won 1960 national championship as a player with Ohio State. Indiana team won 1979 NIT title.

— Coached last undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball (1975-76).

— One of three men’s coaches to play on and coach a national title team (Dean Smith, Joe B. Hall).

— Five Final Four trips tied for eighth all-time (1972-73, 1975-76, 1980-81, 1986-87, 1991-92).

— Won gold medals as head coach of 1984 U.S. Olympic and 1979 U.S. Pan American teams.

— Won 11 Big Ten regular-season championships, eight conference coach of the year awards. Holds Indiana record for career wins (662-239), which included undefeated Big Ten records in 1974-75 and 1975-76 (36 straight league games).

— Hoosiers teams spent 337 weeks ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 during his 29-year tenure including 76 weeks in the top three and 38 weeks at No. 1.

— Three-time Associated Press Coach of the Year (1974-75, 1975-76, 1986-87).

— Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 class and part of inaugural College Basketball Hall of Fame class in 2006.

