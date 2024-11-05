Knight’s Choice wins 164th running of Australia’s Melbourne Cup at 80-1

By The Associated Press
Knight's Choice, right, ridden by Robbie Dolan, crosses the finish line to win the Melbourne Cup horse race ahead of Warp Speed, ridden by Akira Sugawara, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australia-trained gelding Knight’s Choice has won the US$5.6 million Melbourne Cup, Australia’s premier horse race at odds of 80-1. The unfancied five-year-old was well back turning for home in the two mile handicap at the Flemington racecourse. But Ireland-born jockey Robbie Dolan threaded a path through the field of 23 horses to win in a photo finish from the Japan-trained runner Warp Speed. Okita Soushi was third.

