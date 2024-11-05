Knight’s Choice wins 164th running of Australia’s Melbourne Cup at 80-1

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australia-trained gelding Knight’s Choice has won the US$5.6 million Melbourne Cup, Australia’s premier horse race at odds of 80-1. The unfancied five-year-old was well back turning for home in the two mile handicap at the Flemington racecourse. But Ireland-born jockey Robbie Dolan threaded a path through the field of 23 horses to win in a photo finish from the Japan-trained runner Warp Speed. Okita Soushi was third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.