Knight scores 3 TDs, Pegues runs for 110 yards, Tennessee Tech tops South Carolina State 28-7

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Knight ran for three touchdowns, Justin Pegues had 110 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee Tech defeated South Carolina State 28-7. The Golden Eagles limited the Bulldogs to 274 yards, 50 on the ground and South Carolina State got 90 of its 224 passing yards on a 90-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game. Corey Fields connected with Jawarn Howell for the shocking start, but after that the Bulldogs had eight-straight punts before losing the ball on downs and throwing an interception. Knight had 86 yards rushing with a touchdown run in each of the last three quarters, covering 18, 6 and 4 yards. Pegues scored on a 1-yard plunge with less than a minute to play.

