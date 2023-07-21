Knight and Szokol shoot tournament-record 62 in alternate shot to take lead in team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol birdied six of the last eight holes in alternate-shot play for an 8-under 62 and a three-stroke lead Friday in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. Knight made a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th in windy conditions at Midland Country Club to break the tournament alternate-shot round record and 54-hole scoring mark at 18-under 192. Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 68. They finished second last year. Knight won the 2019 Ascendant LPGA for her lone tour title, while Szokol is winless. The U.S. duo tied for fourth last year after missing the cut in 2021.

