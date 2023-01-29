Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier captured another national pairs gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night with a spectacular free skate that scored them an overall season-best 227.97. The reigning world champions were forced to withdraw the night before last year’s nationals when Frazier contracted COVID-19, denying them a chance to defend their 2021 title from their first season together. They skated second-to-last and ahead of eventual silver medalists Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, who were more than 30 points back.

