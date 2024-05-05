Knicks set for second round against the Pacers, an old-school playoff rival who play a new-age game

NEW YORK (AP) — Back when the New York Knicks would annually march on in the playoffs, they’d almost always run into the Indiana Pacers. With the teams set to renew their playoff rivalry Monday in the Eastern Conference semifinals, it’s easy to think back to those rough and rugged tussles in the 1990s. But while the matchup may be old school, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are bracing for an opponent who plays a new-age style. Tyrese Haliburton runs the NBA’s highest-scoring offense, with the Pacers scoring 123.3 points per game in the regular season.

