Knicks’ Randle misses 2nd half vs. Heat with sprained ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle missed the second half against Miami with a sprained left ankle. He has played in all 77 games for New York this season. Randle was hurt in the second quarter Wednesday when he grabbed an offensive rebound and Heat center Bam Adebayo landed on him after Randle faked a shot. Randle was eventually helped up and stayed in the game to shoot his free throws, but was clearly in pain and the Knicks then quickly committed a foul to substitute him out of the game. The Knicks announced at halftime that Randle would not return.

