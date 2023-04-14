Knicks’ Randle could return from ankle injury to face Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Knicks could have star forward Julius Randle back for their first-round series against the Cavaliers after he missed the end of the regular season with a sprained left ankle. Randle has been undergoing treatment and showing steady improvement. The Knicks on Friday said he’s questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 in Cleveland. Randle played in New York’s first 77 games before rolling his ankle against Miami on March 29. He sat out of the final five games, including a win over Cleveland on March 31. The 28-year-old averaged a career-high 25.1 points and 10.0 rebounds in his fourth season with New York.

