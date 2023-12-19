Knicks overcome LeBron James’ 109th triple-double and hold off the Lakers 114-109

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and the New York Knicks overcame LeBron James’ 109th career triple-double for a 114-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Julius Randle had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley scored 20 points while the Knicks hung tough in the fourth quarter and survived a rally led by James to earn their second road win over the Lakers in 2023.

James had 25 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost three of four since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Anthony Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds, but Los Angeles couldn’t capitalize on numerous chances down the stretch to close the gap.

James scored back-to-back baskets to trim the Knicks’ lead to 103-99 with 3:38 left, but Randle rattled home a desperate 3-pointer to beat the shot clock moments later. After winning a jump ball, James missed a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to play that would have trimmed New York’s lead to two points, and Randle cherry-picked a dunk on the other end.

The 38-year-old James recorded his second triple-double of the season, and he is the only player to get a triple-double in his 21st NBA season.

Austin Reaves scored 20 points for the Lakers, who couldn’t win despite getting Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish back from injury after they all missed an embarrassing loss to San Antonio three nights earlier.

Randle scored 16 points in the first half against his former team, while Brunson contributed three 3-pointers in a strong all-around game as New York rebounded from a loss to the Clippers two nights earlier.

Before their first home game since Dec. 5, the Lakers unveiled a banner celebrating their unbeaten run through the In-Season Tournament, culminating in their victory over Indiana in Las Vegas nine days ago.

With their fans providing polite cheers, the Lakers unveiled the modest black banner — which has room to add future championship years — next to the five Minneapolis Lakers championship banners. They’re all hung in a less-prominent spot on their downtown arena’s north wall, which is dominated by Los Angeles’ 12 gold title banners.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Lakers: At Chicago on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.