Knicks must weigh whether Brunson needs more help, or if being healthy enough might be good enough

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks overcame a rash of injuries to finish one win shy of their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000. Now they must decide if they need more help for All-Star Jalen Brunson, or if just being healthy enough would be good enough. They finished 50-32, second in the East, despite losing All-Star Julius Randle in January and other key players along the way. Brunson had five 40-point games in the postseason to carry them as far as he could. But even he was hurt at the end, breaking his hand in a Game 7 loss to Indiana.

