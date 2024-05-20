Knicks must weigh whether Brunson needs more help, or if being healthy enough might be good enough

By BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sits on the bench during the second half of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Pacers won 116-103. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks overcame a rash of injuries to finish one win shy of their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000. Now they must decide if they need more help for All-Star Jalen Brunson, or if just being healthy enough would be good enough. They finished 50-32, second in the East, despite losing All-Star Julius Randle in January and other key players along the way. Brunson had five 40-point games in the postseason to carry them as far as he could. But even he was hurt at the end, breaking his hand in a Game 7 loss to Indiana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.