Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson returns after 50-game absence because of left ankle injury

TORONTO (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson returned to the court against the Toronto Raptors, his first action since a left ankle injury in December sidelined him for 50 games. Robinson checked in with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter and replaced Isaiah Hartenstein. The 7-footer had not played since he was injured in a Dec. 8 loss at Boston and needed surgery. Despite his lengthy absence, Robinson still leads the NBA with an average of 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.

