Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson, NBA’s top offensive rebounder, out at least 2 months for ankle surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week, leaving the New York Knicks without their starting center and the NBA’s top offensive rebounder for at least two months. Robinson was hurt Friday in a loss to Boston and the Knicks announced Monday that he would undergo the procedure this week. The team said he would be evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks. Robinson’s rebounding and shot blocking have helped fuel the Knicks’ defense and his ability to chase down missed shots has given them extra possessions on offense. The 7-footer leads the league with 112 offensive rebounds.

