Knicks make Jalen Brunson team captain, their first since the 2018-19 season

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have chosen Jalen Brunson as their team captain, their first in six years. Brunson quickly became one of the team’s leaders after arriving in 2022 and on Tuesday was selected as the 36th captain in team history. The Knicks hadn’t had one since Lance Thomas in the 2018-19 season. Brunson averaged 28.7 points last season, earning his first All-Star nod and finishing fifth in voting for the NBA MVP award. Brunson becomes the fourth second-round pick to be Knicks captain. That list is headlined by Willis Reed, the Hall of Fame center who was nicknamed “The Captain” for his leadership.

