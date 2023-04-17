Knicks Hart ‘doubtful’ with ankle sprain for Game 2 vs. Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Knicks’ promising playoff start has hit a snag. Versatile guard Josh Hart, whose arrival in a deadline trade has revitalized New York’s bench, has a sprained left ankle and could miss Game 2 on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart was limited in practice and the Knicks later listed him as doubtful. Hart was instrumental in helping New York win Game 1. He made a clutch 3-pointer in the closing minutes and single-handedly outscored Cleveland’s bench 17-14. His injury comes as the fifth-seeded Knicks were finally back to full strength after both All-Star forward Julius Randle and guard Jalen Brunson missed time late in the season with injuries.

