Knicks forward OG Anunoby is out after elbow injury ‘flared up’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby left the team on its Western road trip after his surgically repaired right elbow flared up. Coach Tom Thibodeau said that Anunoby flew home after playing 33 minutes in a win at Sacramento on Saturday night in his third game back following surgery. Thibodeau said an MRI came back clean and that Anunoby is day to day. Thibodeau said Anunoby is unlikely to rejoin the team for the final game of a four-game trip on Thursday at Denver.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.