Knicks come from 21 down to beat Heat 100-98 and stay alive in the In-Season Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points, Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to add 20 and spark a huge turnaround, and the New York Knicks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 100-98 on Friday night and stay alive in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

RJ Barrett finished with 18 points for the Knicks, who fell way behind after surrendering an 18-0 run to begin the second half, then rallied by outscoring the Heat 29-11 in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points but missed a potential winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks tied the Heat at 2-1 in the Eastern Conference’s Group B, where the Milwaukee Bucks were trying to improve to 3-0 later Friday.

