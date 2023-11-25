Knicks come from 21 down to beat Heat 100-98 and stay alive in the In-Season Tournament

By The Associated Press
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball as New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball in-season tournament game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Jones)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Jones]

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points, Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to add 20 and spark a huge turnaround, and the New York Knicks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 100-98 on Friday night and stay alive in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

RJ Barrett finished with 18 points for the Knicks, who fell way behind after surrendering an 18-0 run to begin the second half, then rallied by outscoring the Heat 29-11 in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points but missed a potential winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks tied the Heat at 2-1 in the Eastern Conference’s Group B, where the Milwaukee Bucks were trying to improve to 3-0 later Friday.

