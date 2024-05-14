Knicks changing lineup for Game 5, will start McBride in three-guard lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are changing their starting lineup for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, starting Deuce McBride on Tuesday night in a three-guard lineup. Forward Precious Achiuwa had started in place of the injured OG Anunoby in the two games in Indiana. But the Knicks decided to change things up after getting routed 121-89 in Game 4 to tie the series. McBride, usually a backup guard, was one of the few Knicks players to have a good game Sunday, finishing with 16 points. Anunoby strained his left hamstring in Game 2.

