Knicks center Mitchell Robinson not ready to start the season after ankle injury, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could miss the first two months of the season as he recovers from offseason left ankle surgery. Robinson had surgery in May after reinjuring his ankle in the playoffs and won’t be ready to get on the court when NBA training camps open next week. Instead, a December or January return is being targeted, the person told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement about Robinson’s status.

