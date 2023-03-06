Knicks’ Brunson sidelined in Boston with sore left foot

BOSTON (AP) — Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed the game against Boston because of soreness in his left foot. New York came into the game Sunday with an eight-game winning streak, matching its longest of the season. Brunson was the Eastern Conference’s player of the month for February, averaging 27.3 points, six assists and shooting 52.9% Immanuel Quickley replaced Brunson in the starting lineup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.