Knicks’ Brunson sidelined in Boston with sore left foot

By The Associated Press
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

BOSTON (AP) — Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed the game against Boston because of soreness in his left foot. New York came into the game Sunday with an eight-game winning streak, matching its longest of the season. Brunson was the Eastern Conference’s player of the month for February, averaging 27.3 points, six assists and shooting 52.9% Immanuel Quickley replaced Brunson in the starting lineup.

