Knicks’ Brunson leaves game after landing awkwardly; status uncertain

NEW YORK (AP) — When the buzzer at Madison Square Garden sounded, signaling the end of the New York Knicks’ 123-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, there was not the usual cheers from the sellout crowd. The Knicks faithful’s thoughts shifted to the status of All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, the team’s leader in minutes, points and assists per game this season. Brunson had 27 points and eight assists before he exited New York’s 16th victory in their past 19 games with an apparent right-ankle injury when he landed wrong while being fouled by G.G. Jackson with 5:31 left and did not return. New York did not provide a postgame update.

