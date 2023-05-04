Knicks’ Brunson, Hart turn press conference to press comedy

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have turned press conferences into press comedy. The New York Knicks teammates have been doing postgame interviews together in the playoffs. They were college teammates at Villanova who were reunited this season in New York. Brunson is the straight man, looking alternatively annoyed and amused as Hart sits next to him while feasting on his postgame snack. Chicken wings one night, pizza another. They aimed part of their routine at their college coach after a victory over Miami in Game 2 on Tuesday night, calling out Jay Wright for not coming to their games.

