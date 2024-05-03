Knicks bank on trio of Villanova stars to advance to 2nd round of East playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Hart made a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 24.4 seconds left, and the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-115 in Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jalen Brunson had 41 points and 12 assists to lead the Knicks, who move on to face the Indiana Pacers. Game 1 is Monday in New York. The Knicks are through to the second round in consecutive years for the first time since the postseasons from 1992-2000.

