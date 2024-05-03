Knicks bank on trio of Villanova stars to advance to 2nd round of East playoffs

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) and teammate Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrate after winning Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Hart made a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 24.4 seconds left, and the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-115 in Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jalen Brunson had 41 points and 12 assists to lead the Knicks, who move on to face the Indiana Pacers. Game 1 is Monday in New York. The Knicks are through to the second round in consecutive years for the first time since the postseasons from 1992-2000.

