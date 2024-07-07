Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant joining Cavaliers as associated head coach, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant as an associate head coach under Kenny Atkinson. Bryant interviewed for the Cavaliers’ opening before Atkinson was hired. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the staff addition. Bryant will be reunited in Cleveland with Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. They spent several years working together in Utah, and Mitchell has often credited Bryant with making him a better player. Mitchell agreed this week to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cavs. His commitment came just days after Cleveland hired Atkinson, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant with Golden State.

