Knicks and 76ers got past injuries that could’ve ruined them. Now they meet in playoffs

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Brunson and his New York teammates refused to let injuries knock them down. Joel Embiid of Philadelphia wouldn’t let his keep him down. The Knicks and 76ers both were rocked in January by injuries that could have wrecked them. But they surged at the finish into a first-round matchup that begins Saturday. The Knicks went 50-32 to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia won its final eight games, five after Embiid returned from knee surgery, and took the No. 7 seed after edging Miami in the play-in game.

