Kneepkens scores 22 as No. 4 Utah women beat D-II Alaska Anchorage 101-56

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 22 points and had six steals, Reese Ross added 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 4 Utah never trailed in its 101-56 win over Division-II Alaska Anchorage at the Great Alaska Shootout. Ines Vieira had 11 points and 14 assists for Utah. Kneepkens hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and Vieira made a layup to cap an 11-2 run that made it 22-11 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. Maty Wilke hit two 3-pointers and Ross and Pili each made a 3 during a 16-0 run to end the first an begin the second quarter that pushed the lead into double figures for good. Jazzpher Evans, the only Alaska Anchorage player to score in double figures, had 14 points.

