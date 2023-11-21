Knee injuries put Grizzlies’ Kennard out at least 2 weeks, Tillman week to week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard will miss at least two weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee and forward Xavier Tillman Sr. now is week to week with his own injured left knee. The Grizzlies provided the update Monday. Kennard was hurt Nov. 14 in a loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers. Memphis says Kennard will be reevaluated in two weeks. Tillman is Memphis’ second-leading rebounder. He also was hurt in that same loss to the Lakers. Guard Marcus Smart already had been announced as being out three to five weeks after spraining his left foot in that Lakers’ game.

