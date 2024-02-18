Knecht, Zeigler lead No. 8 Tennessee to 88-53 rout of Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 8 Tennessee to an 88-53 victory over Vanderbilt. Josiah-Jordan James had 13 points, Santiago Vescovi scored 12 and Jonas Aidoo added 11 points and eight rebounds as the Volunteers beat the Commodores for the 13th time in their last 14 meetings. Ven-Allen Lubin scored 10 points to pace Vanderbilt.

