Knecht scores 36 points as No. 5 Tennessee recovers to beat Georgia 85-79

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) reaches in to steal the ball from Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) during the half half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining, and No. 5 Tennessee recovered after losing a 14-point lead to beat Georgia 85-79. Tennessee blew a 42-28 lead in the first half and trailed by 11 points before recovering in the closing minutes. Knecht’s 3-pointer gave the Vols an 81-79 lead. The senior guard added two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to extend the advantage. Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 21 points for Georgia, which saw its 10-game winning streak end. The streak was tied for the fourth-longest in school history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.