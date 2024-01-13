Knecht scores 36 points as No. 5 Tennessee recovers to beat Georgia 85-79

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining, and No. 5 Tennessee recovered after losing a 14-point lead to beat Georgia 85-79. Tennessee blew a 42-28 lead in the first half and trailed by 11 points before recovering in the closing minutes. Knecht’s 3-pointer gave the Vols an 81-79 lead. The senior guard added two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to extend the advantage. Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 21 points for Georgia, which saw its 10-game winning streak end. The streak was tied for the fourth-longest in school history.

