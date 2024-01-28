Knecht scores 32 as No. 5 Tennessee rallies, beats struggling Vandy 75-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 12 straight in the second half and finished with 32 points rallying fifth-ranked Tennessee past in-state rival Vanderbilt 75-62 on Saturday night. Tennessee trailed by as much as nine in the first half and 35-30 at halftime. Vanderbilt remains winless in the Southeastern Conference. The Commodores led 43-39 early in the second half. That’s when the two-time reigning SEC player of the week took over. Knecht turned in a personal 12-5 run to put Tennessee ahead to stay. Tennessee won its fourth straight and 11th in 12 games. Tyrin Lawrence led Vandy with 21 points.

