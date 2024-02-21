Knecht gets hot in second half, scores 17 as No. 5 Tennessee rallies past Mizzou, 72-67

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half as No. 5 Tennessee overcame a slow start to beat Missouri 72-67 on Tuesday night. Tobe Awaka added 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jonas Aidoo had 14 points and Zakai Zeigler 10 for the Volunteers. They trailed by seven in the second half before rallying to win their fifth straight at Mizzou Arena. Tennessee also closed within a half game of No. 13 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference race. Sean East II scored 24 points and Noah Carter had 20 for the Tigers, who have lost all 13 of their SEC games and 15 of their last 16 overall.

