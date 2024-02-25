Knecht, Aidoo lead No. 5 Tennessee past Texas A&M, 86-51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 86-51 on Saturday night to tie Alabama for the Southeastern Conference lead and give coach Rick Barnes his 800th Division I victory. The 69-year-old Barnes became the 14th coach to win 800 games at Division I schools. He also coached George Mason, Providence, Clemson and Texas, winning 402 games in 17 seasons with the Longhorns. He has 196 in nine seasons at Tennessee. Jonas Aidoo had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help the Volunteers (21-6, 11-3) win their fourth straight game. Zakai Zeigler had 14 assists, and Tennessee shot 52.4% from the field. Tyrese Radford and Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M (15-12, 6-8) with 11 points each.

