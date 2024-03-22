Knecht, Aidoo help No. 2 seed Tennessee roll past 15-seed Saint Peter’s in March Madness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 23 points and Tennessee shot 64% in the first half to build a huge lead before beating Saint Peter’s 83-49 on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jonas Aidoo added 13 of his 15 points by halftime for the Midwest Region’s No. 2 seed. Tennessee quickly erased any chance of another improbable March Madness run for the 15th-seeded Peacocks. That included going up by 29 points before halftime. Latrell Reid scored 17 to lead Saint Peter’s, which reached the Elite Eight in 2022. The Vols next play coach Rick Barnes’ former Texas program.

