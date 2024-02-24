Knapp makes 11 birdies and seizes control at Mexico Open

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp is one round away from his first tour title and a trip to the Masters. Knapp had seven birdies on the front nine to pull away in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He finished with 11 birdies and a 63. That gives him a four-shot lead over another Sami Valimaki, another PGA Tour rookie. Valimaki is from Finland and earned his card as a leading player on the European tour last year. He shot a 67 and was four behind. No one else was closer than seven at Vallarta Vidanta.

