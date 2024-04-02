Kluivert’s late goal powers Bournemouth to 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Justin Kluivert’s second-half goal gave Bournemouth a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace for the team’s third straight Premier League win. Kluivert came on in the 64th minute and scored 15 minutes later, firing a left-footed shot into the goal from the center of the box after a pass from Antoine Semenyo. Bournemouth jumped two spots to 11th after its fourth win in five matches. Palace extended its winless run to four league games. With 30 points, the south London club likely isn’t out of relegation danger just yet and its next two matches are Manchester City at home followed by a trip to Liverpool.

