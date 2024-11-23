Klubnik’s 3 TD passes, DT Page’s pick-6 lead No. 17 Clemson to 51-14 win over The Citadel

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for three touchdowns, backup running back Jay Haynes scored twice on the ground and defensive tackle Payton Page had a 57-yard pick-6 score as No. 17 Clemson routed The Citadel 51-14. The win Saturday moved Clemson to 39-0 all-time against FCS opponents. The Tigers won their third straight and reached nine wins for the 14th straight season. They finish up at home next week against rival No. 19 South Carolina and maintain feint hopes of reaching the ACC title game for the eighth time in 10 seasons. Antonio Williams had two touchdown catches for the Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.