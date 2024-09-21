Klubnik, No. 21 Clemson beat NC State 59-35 in Atlantic Coast Conference opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for three touchdowns and added a 55-yard scoring run as No. 21 Clemson continued its offensive revival with a 59-35 victory over NC State to start Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday. Klubnik and the Tigers scored eight first-half touchdowns in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State two weeks ago. This time, Clemson had six first-half TDs and led the Wolfpack 45-7 by halftime. It was Clemson’s 800th victory in program history, the first ACC team to reach that mark.

