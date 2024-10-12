Klubnik and Mafah spark No. 10 Clemson in a blowout win at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik passed for three touchdowns and Phil Mafah added two short touchdown runs as No. 10 Clemson rolled past Wake Forest 49-14 for its fifth straight win. The Tigers turned a couple of interceptions into touchdowns as they started to pull away with a 28-point second quarter. Klubnik threw for 309 yards and Mafah gained 118 yards on 20 carries. Wake Forest dropped its fourth consecutive home game. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was limited to 126 passing yards with a pair of interceptions and two touchdown tosses before he was replaced midway through the third quarter.

