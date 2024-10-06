Klubnik and Mafah lead Clemson’s attack in a 29-13 win over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cade Klubnik had 235 passing yards and threw touchdown passes to Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore as No. 15 Clemson jumped to an early lead and cruised past Florida State 29-13. Phil Mafah ran for 136 yards on 20 carries as Clemson (4-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was in control from the start, taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Klubnik completed 19 of 33 passes. Coach Dabo Swinney picked up his 174th win at Clemson, breaking the record for victories at an ACC school _ a mark held by Florida State’s Bobby Bowden. Brock Glenn completed 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards and touchdowns for Florida State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.