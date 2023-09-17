Klubnik accounts for 4 TDs in Clemson’s 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for three touchdowns and ran for fourth as Clemson played its most complete game of the season in a 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic. Klubnik finished with 169 yards passing including a pair of scoring throws to freshman receiver Tyler Brown. He also ran for 35 yards and had a 1-yard run into the end zone to put the Tigers up 34-0 at the half. Clemson’s defense also showed out. Cornerback Nate Wiggins had a 46-yard interception return score four plays in.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.