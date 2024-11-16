Klubnick’s late touchdown run helps No. 17 Clemson escape with a 24-20 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cade Klubnick sprinted 50 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:16 remaining and No. 17 Clemson fended off Pittsburgh 24-20. The Tigers (8-2, 7-1 ACC) had done little on the ground all day before the junior quarterback tucked the ball and raced past a handful of stunned defenders to keep Clemson’s outside hopes of reaching the ACC championship game alive. Klubnick finished with 288 yards and two touchdown passes through the air and added 41 on the ground. Nate Yarnell threw for 350 yards for Pitt but the Panthers (7-3, 3-3) dropped their third straight when Klubnick zig-zagged to the end zone in the final moments.

