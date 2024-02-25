Klopp’s hopes of a trophy-laden end to his Liverpool reign are off to a good start

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Shopland]

LONDON (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of a trophy-laden end to his Liverpool reign are off to a good start. Liverpool won a record-extending 10th English League Cup trophy after beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra time at Wembley. Virgil van Dijk headed in a 118th-minute winner to secure Klopp’s eighth major piece of silverware as Liverpool manager and keep him on track for a quadruple of trophies in his final year with the club. Sheffield United’s players showed the wrong kind of fight after suffering a 19th loss of the season to stay at the foot of the Premier League as Pablo Sarabia’s 30th-minute header secured a 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux.

