LONDON (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of a trophy-laden end to his Liverpool reign are off to a good start. Liverpool won a record-extending 10th English League Cup trophy after beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra time at Wembley. Virgil van Dijk headed in a 118th-minute winner to secure Klopp’s eighth major piece of silverware as Liverpool manager and keep him on track for a quadruple of trophies in his final year with the club. Sheffield United’s players showed the wrong kind of fight after suffering a 19th loss of the season to stay at the foot of the Premier League as Pablo Sarabia’s 30th-minute header secured a 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.