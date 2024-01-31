Klopp unearths another gem as Bradley, 20, enjoys ‘dream’ game in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Conor Bradley, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan.31, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp seems to have unearthed another gem in his final season at Liverpool after 20-year-old right back Conor Bradley scored one goal and set up two more in a 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Bradley is an academy product who has been filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold during the England international’s recent injury layoff. He did his best impression of Liverpool’s first-choice right back in the way he took his goal and assisted on others for Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield. Luis Diaz grabbed Liverpool’s fourth goal in a dominant display by the hosts. Liverpool maintained its five-point lead over Manchester City.

