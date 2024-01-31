Klopp unearths another gem as Bradley, 20, enjoys ‘dream’ game in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp seems to have unearthed another gem in his final season at Liverpool after 20-year-old right back Conor Bradley scored one goal and set up two more in a 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Bradley is an academy product who has been filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold during the England international’s recent injury layoff. He did his best impression of Liverpool’s first-choice right back in the way he took his goal and assisted on others for Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield. Luis Diaz grabbed Liverpool’s fourth goal in a dominant display by the hosts. Liverpool maintained its five-point lead over Manchester City.

