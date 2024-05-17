Klopp takes a walk down memory lane as he prepares for emotional final match as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his final game as Liverpool manager after nine years in charge. He says it has been “the most intense week of my life” as he bids goodbye to players, club staff and fans. Klopp has forged such a connection with the port city that he has been compared to Bill Shankly, the club’s most legendary manager. He led the team to seven major trophies including a sixth Champions League title and a first English league championship in 30 years. Klopp says, “I would not be happy if I’d have thought I could have done more. I couldn’t. I couldn’t have done more.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.