Klopp stays positive after Salah vents about Liverpool missing Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah says it’s “too soon” for optimism after Liverpool failed to reach the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp isn’t as downcast as his star forward. The Liverpool manager acknowledged that “we didn’t deliver” but rattled off reasons for optimism at Anfield the morning after Manchester United’s victory doomed his team to fifth place and a spot in the second-tier Europe League next season. Salah wrote in social media posts that there’s “no excuse” to miss out on the Champions League. The Merseyside club had played in the Champions League six consecutive years, winning the title in 2019 and reaching the final two other times including last year.

