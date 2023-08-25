Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia. Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah. He has two years left on his deal at Liverpool. Klopp said Friday that “there’s nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player.” Klopp says “there’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be ‘no.’”

