Klopp says he has ‘no problem’ with Salah after touchline spat

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his spat with Mohamed Salah has been “completely resolved.” Klopp says his long history with the star forward ensured there was no lasting damage to their relationship. Klopp and Salah were involved in a touchline confrontation during the 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday. Salah was asked after the game to comment on the incident and he was heard saying: “There’s going to be a fire today if I speak.” Klopp says the matter is a “non-story” and “there’s no problem” between them.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.